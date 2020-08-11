Nioh 2, Review of The Disciple of Tengu: all the details on the DLC on video!

Share it:

After having accompanied the player in the heart of a Japan surrounded by a fantastic and supernatural dimension, the team of Nioh 2 expands its boundaries.

The universe populated by Yokai and intriguing warrior spirits welcomes the first additional content: The Disciple of Tengu. The first of a series of three DLCs that will make up the set of post launch support conceived by Team Ninja for your own souls-like, the latter is now available. To discover the nature of the expansion of the challenging action RPG, our Alessandro Bruni did not hesitate to return to wield the katana once again to throw himself headlong into the ancient Rising Sun.

The Disciple of Tengu is set between the Heian and Kamakura periods, a phase of great upheaval for the entire Japanese archipelago. The conflict between the clans of the Taira and Minamoto, essential to defining many aspects of the tradition of the Japanese Samurai Warrior's Way, provides the historical background for the Nioh 2 DLC, which actually leads the player to discover the events that triggered the beginning of the adventures of William and Hide. A kind of prequel, ready to offer a new perspective on the events narrated in the action RPG.

