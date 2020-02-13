Nioh 2: PS4 demo announced, release date and content

Share it:

Koei Tecmo announced the Final Demo of Nioh 2, available a few weeks in advance of the final version. The trial edition will allow you to try the new Team Ninja game coming out in March on PS4.

Nioh 2 Final Demo will be released on the PlayStation Store on February 28th, the demo version will be timed and can be played until March 1st, after this period it will no longer be accessible in any way. The developers confirm that the created character can be exported and used in the final game while it is not clear whether the same will also happen with the progress achieved.

This is a great opportunity to experience one of the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games of the first part of 2020 for yourself, Nioh 2 will be released on March 13th exclusively on PS4 and PS4 PRO, at the moment there are no versions for other platforms while the first Nioh has also been published on PC, albeit with a few months behind the launch on console.

Nioh 2 has been in the Gold phase for a few days, this means that the development has ended, the team is now working on the additional content, including the three major expansions announced for the Season Pass.