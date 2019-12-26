Nioh 2 presents several historical characters and new gameplay

Share it:

A recent issue of Dengeki PlayStation and several screenshots published by Koei Tecmo have left us with enough material from Nioh 2 to take a look to get an idea of ​​what awaits us in this sequel to the ARPG released two years ago.

The new images show us some historical figures that will appear throughout history. We can see Makara Naotaka, Masanari 'Hattori' Hanzou, predecessor of Hattori Hanzo (appeared in the first Nioh) and also Honda Tadakatsu.

All these names are important in the history of feudal Japan during the Sengoku era and all will be part of the plot of this title that will once again fuse fiction with history and folklore.

Finally we have a quarter of an hour of the game in motion captured by Giuseppe Nelva of TwinFinite of the several hours of PlayStation live. Director Fumihiko Yasuda shows a bit of the game with a new boss and one of the new transformable weapons. The gameplay seems to take place in the Battle of Anegawa, a real conflict in Japanese history. Hopefully more battles will be represented throughout the campaasapland.