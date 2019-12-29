Nioh 2: new images of characters, enemies and locations from the Battle of Anegawa

Share it:

After revealing a setting and a powerful boss of Nio 2, Team Ninja gives us new images focused on the Battle of Anegawa, one of the scenarios that will be the background of the epic that we will live in the role of the samurai protagonist of this ambitious soulslike in exclusive to PS4.

The new multimedia material proposed by Koei Tecmo focuses on the three main characters of this Nioh 2 stage. The first will be Magara Naotaka, a renegade warrior who will take the form of a Yokai to serve his dark master by drawing on the strength of the elements linked to water and, above all, to ice.

The second protagonist of this roundup of images is Hattori Hanzou, a daimyo who will devote himself to espionage and who, if cornered, will use his spear to pass through those who dare to obstruct his journey.

The third and final character portrayed by Team Ninja is Honda Tadakatsu, a daimyo in the service of Tokugawa Ieyasu who will have an extremely wide range of fighting techniques. The gameplay dynamics we will experience in the Battle of Anegawa scenario will be part of the improvements made with the support of the community by the authors of Nioh 2, whose launch is expected on March 13 exclusively on PlayStation 4.