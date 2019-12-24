Nioh 2 in action: new gameplay reveals a setting and a powerful boss!

Share it:

During today's day, Tuesday, December 24, a special Christmas livestreaming was broadcast in Japan broadcast by Dengeki Online: among the guests of the appointment, also Nioh 2.

During the event, viewers were able to admire the game again in action: the new gameplay in particular, it has unveiled a setting and one of the bosses in which users will be able to come across the new title from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. As for the former, the development team presented one stage dedicated to the Battle of Anegawa. The game sequence also introduced a mighty boss: it's about Magara Naotaka, a warrior who has taken the form of a Yokai tied to the element of ice. Because of the boss, in fact, even the entire area appears completely covered by it. Directly at the beginning of this news, you can find the gameplay sequence shown during the live streaming: we wish you a good vision!

Recently, the universe painted by the developers of Team Ninja is back to show himself to the public thanks to a large number of game images of Nioh 2. For more details on the title expected on PlayStation 4, we report that on the pages of Everyeye there is a test of the Open Beta of Nioh 2, made by our Giuseppe Arace.