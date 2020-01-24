Nioh 2: here is the story trailer subtitled in Italian

Share it:

Yesterday the new story trailer for Nioh 2 had arrived, the highly anticipated new chapter in the saga of Team Ninja, which will be released in March exclusively on PlayStation 4. Today there is also a version with Italian subtitles, for those who have missed a few lines of dialogue.

The video can be found at the top of the news, or on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand. However, you will notice in the video that the subtitles will not start automatically, so we recommend you to activate them in order to view them correctly.

Nioh 2 is set in the Feudal Japan of 1555 and its plot will be linked to that of the previous chapter. The player will guide the protagonist, who will be engaged in a new and exciting battle to defend the honor of his family. The video contains spoiler, so you evaluate whether to proceed to the vision or not.

Also yesterday, finally, the developers announced plans for the publication of the Noh 2 DLC. Team Ninja will release three DLC grades that will expand the game's narrative, which will likely add new weapons, abilities, characters and missions as well. DLCs ​​can also be purchased through Season Pass, which will be included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Nioh 2 will arrive on March 13 on PS4 and PS4 Pro. To learn more, take a look at our preview of Nioh 2.