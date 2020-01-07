Nioh 2: here are all the gameplay improvements made by Team Ninja after the Open Beta

Share it:

The guys of Team Ninja regain the pages of the US PlayStation Blog to describe the content additions, changes and improvements made to the game system of Nioh 2 thanks to the valuable contribution provided by those who participated in the recent beta testing phase.

As creative director Tom Lee explains, Team Ninja has benefited enormously from tips and advice received by those who have ventured with the challenges of the Nioh 2 Open Beta which took place in November 2019.

Before pitting in detail all the elements of innovation that will characterize the final version of this ambitious soulslike adventure, Lee schematizes the interventions made by the Japanese software house. The key points of the work done by Team Ninja concern the framerate stability, the rendering engine optimization, the balance of the different difficulty levels and the usability of the tutorials.

Also in the list of the interventions made by Lee and his companions, the rebalancing of all Yokai actions is mentioned, the Ki management and the redesign of the levels, with a more diversified layout to encourage users to explore them. All these improvements will outline the playful, gratic and content experience of Nioh 2 starting from the launch day, set for the March 13 this year exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.