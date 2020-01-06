Nintendo's president on Augmented Reality, new technologies and his favorite game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a recent interview with Nikkei, the Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa he had the opportunity to talk about different topics, including the constant commitment of the Kyoto house in the search for new technologies and his favorite game of the moment.

First of all, he kept to specify that, contrary to the thought of a certain fringe of the public, Nintendo is continuously looking for new technologies to be implemented in its software and hardware: "I don't want the public to think that we are turning our backs on new technologies – we are constantly active in research and development. Our hardware development teams constantly evaluate the new technologies available, and consult with software developers If they determine that a technology can be used in a game, they will use it. We will not change this fundamental approach in the future. ". To an explicit question about the use of technology Augmented reality (Augmented Reality), Furukawa replied: "As far as AR is concerned, it is certainly one of the aspects we are interested in. We are evaluating interesting ways to use it".

In another passage of the interview, the president confessed that his favorite game of the moment is Pokémon Sword and Shield: apparently, he plays a lot on his Nintendo Switch Lite, and loves to go around collecting the creatures of the Region of Galar.