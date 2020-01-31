Nintendo's earnings come 96% from Switch

Share it:

During the morning the financial data of Nintendo relating to the third quarter of the current fiscal year, and related analyzes. It can be seen that the Grande N is a rather healthy company, mainly due to the enormous success achieved by Switch.

The hybrid console of the Kyoto house is in fact responsible for 96% of the company's revenues in the period under consideration. Practically crumbs those earned by the mobile division, despite prominent titles like Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing is Fire Emblem Heroes, and despite, as we said yesterday, Nintendo made a billion dollars from mobile games. In fact, only 3% of revenues are represented by the mobile market, and 1% from the historian 3DS.

This certainly shows that the work done with Nintendo Switch it was excellent: the Japanese giant was able to recover from the flop of Wii U, has regained the trust of developers and gamers, and indeed has an enviable line-up of titles.

On the other hand, however, the company seems to depend on a single source of income, and its potential decline, which is also foreseeable, given that we are in the year in which they will be launched. SS5 is Xbox Series X, the new consoles of Sony is Microsoft, could also have rather significant negative effects on the company's turnover.

In the meantime, however, in Kyoto they gloat, rightly, for the success of Switch. What do you think of the situation?