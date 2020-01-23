Nintendo wins the trial for its eShop return policy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last year Nintendo starred in a lawsuit by the German government for not allowing returns on reservations that users made in digital purchases of the eShop.

The problem is that Nintendo's policy violates consumer protection laws in Norway and Germany by not allowing cancellation of the purchase reservation in the company's virtual store.

At the time, the defense of the Japanese was to claim that the purchase contract was complete once the preload of the games began. At the end of 2019 it seems that Nintendo got away with it and got rid of being able to offer returns to customers.

Despite this there is an appeal filed and must have a resolution within a year and a half, so there is still the possibility that the justice of Norway and Germany will force the Nintendo procedure to change in this regard.

Some players are accusing Nintendo of having anti-consumer policies and do not understand why it is not possible to make returns that can be obtained on other platforms with similar stores (although in very restrictive and not very intuitive ways).

The trial will continue with the mentioned resource because the jury has considered that the transaction is not complete until it is possible to execute the game and start using it, invalidating the preload argument that Nintendo has used to win this case temporarily.

Right now the discussion revolves around the technicalities used to consider when the transaction has been completed and what obligations sellers have to their consumers after it.

We will follow the case closely because of the resolution of the same could arise a new way of booking in the Nintendo eShop and maybe in the future regretting a reservation is not a problem.

Source.