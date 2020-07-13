Nintendo, there is the scent of Direct: new games have appeared in the GameStop database

Share it:

Just a few days ago, the insider Kelios – very close to the world of Pokémon – announced the launch of a new Nintendo Direct by the end of July. The Kyoto house continues to maintain the strictest confidentiality in this regard, but in the meantime a new clue has leaked in support of this hypothesis.

In these hours an off-screen shot is making the rounds of the web – which clearly should not have been made public – which testifies to the presence of four SKUs (Stockin Keeping Unit) for Nintendo Switch in the GameStop price list. These are clearly games not yet announced, but which have already found a space in the reseller's database in view of the actual reveal.

Anticipated appearances of this kind have already occurred in the past, and fans of the N house have learned to associate them with the imminence of a Nintendo Direct, and so again. At this point, given that there had already been rumors about it, we would not be surprised if the Kyoto house announced unexpectedly – as it always does – a new Direct for the month of July. What do you think about it?

Yesterday a new Nintendo Treehouse was aired, which hosted a long gameplay session of Paper Mario The Origami King and the announcement of Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia.