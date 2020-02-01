Nintendo, the insider Sabi: rumor about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Direct, W101 and "tires"

Share it:

Over the past few hours, the insider note Sabi, which had correctly anticipated a large number of announcements at E3 2019, has returned to the office with several rumors related to the Nintendo universe.

In particular, after recently offering some considerations on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release window, the insider offered some further clarifications. From the pages of your Twitter account it reports the following: "Breath of the Wild 2 it is taking longer than expected during E3 2019, therefore it doesn't seem to be the big winter publication of this year (…)"The role, he continues, should instead be for another illustrious candidate, on whom he declares:"Nothing is carved in stone, so take it with pliers. The most likely one … has tires". This cryptic reference has, as expected, paved the way for the most varied speculations by fans, among those who hope for a new Diddy Kong Racing and who in one Mario Kart 9.

But it does not end here: Sabi has in fact reported having learned from trusted sources that something is boiling in the pot as regards Paper Mario, inviting fans to eagerly await news to that effect. In the wake of rumors related to the arrival of additional Wii U games on Nintendo Switch, the insider also reported rumors regarding a possible landing of Wonderful 101 on the console of the Kyoto House. Finally, in one of his chirps, we can find references to a Nintendo Direct "very close".

As usual, we invite you to interpret the information with due caution: we are not talking about official information, but about simple unconfirmed rumors.