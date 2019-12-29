Nintendo: the end-of-year promotional campaign begins with the Japanese commercials of Switch

Share it:

After advertising Switch Lite and Labo with bizarre ASMR videos, Nintendo's promotional machine starts up again for this end of 2019 and launches a new campaign with Japanese Switch and Switch Lite commercials.

The spot quartet packaged by the Kyoto house, it emphasizes the extreme "flexibility of use" of the hybrid console and its new portable version, with the inevitable scenes of everyday life like that of a nice curtain where the protagonist is a man who, unable to access the TV at home in order not to spoil the fun of his children with Super Mario Party, decides to "fall back" on Switch Lite.

In addition to the last chapter for Nintendo Switch of the Mario Party series, the video games chosen by the Japanese company to advertise its family of consoles and the related catalog between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 we find Dragon Quest XI S, Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town, Pokemon Sword and Shield e Fire Emblem Three Houses.

In leaving you to the four promotional videos proposed by Nintendo for the Christmas holidays, we remind you that on these pages you can find our in-depth analysis dedicated to the most anticipated games in 2020 on Nintendo Switch.