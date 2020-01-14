Nintendo: The 2020 Orientation Booklet is full of Super Mario illustrations!

Share it:

Nintendo of Japan executives have decided to start 2020 with a singular initiative: the Kyoto house has created a fun Super Mario themed orientation booklet for future employees of the company.

In the booklet immortalized on Twitter by a Nintendo enthusiast we find many drawings inspired by the story and the protagonists of the saga platformer of the mustachioed plumber. Leafing through the pages of the colored orientation booklet, it is possible to admire exquisite sketches on Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and the princess Peach.

Among the characters portrayed by the artists of Nintendo we even find Wart, the (almost) forgotten villain of Super Mario Bros. 2 for NES and recently reappeared as a Spirit in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Switch.

At the bottom of the news you will find some of the images that make up the brochure, let us know with a comment what you think.