Nintendo: that's how much Miyamoto and Furukawa earn

Recently, there has been frequent talk of the multimillion-dollar salaries of the managers of large companies in the gaming world and, catching the ball, the always well-informed Daniel Ahmad has revealed how much the "big shots" of Nintendo.

Shintaro Furukawa, the president of the Kyoto company, has earned $ 2.4 million in the past year, of which 1.67 are bonuses. The revenues from 2020 are also more than discreet Shigeru Miyamoto, which with $ 1.13 million in bonuses brings home a total of $ 1.8 million. Nor can the general manager complain Shhinya Takahashi, who received the same bonus as the Super Mario creator for a total of $ 1.24 million earned in just one year.

In all three cases these are very high figures which, however, when compared to the annual salaries of the leaders of Activision and Electronic Arts are almost canceled. As stated by Daniel Ahmad himself, both Bobby Kotick (Activision Blizzard CEO) who Andrew Wilson (CEO of Electronic Arts) have earned more than $ 30 million in the past year.

In short, the serious problems recently highlighted by Electronic Arts shareholders do not seem to affect Nintendo management in the least.