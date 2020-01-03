Nintendo Switch will sell more than PS5 and Xbox Series X until 2022, according to an analyst

Share it:

Among the many employees in the sector who wanted to inaugurate 2020 by photographing the current state of the gaming industry there is also Mat Piscatella: the famous analyst of the NPD Group has focused on the possible commercial trend of the home consoles of this and the next generation .

Speaking on the pages of GamesIndustry.biz to enrich the discussion that also involved the Dr. Serkan Toto and the hypotheses on the launch date and price of Nintendo Switch Pro, Piscatella explained that i sales data recorded during 2019 indicate a rather clear direction for the whole sector: "Despite the year-on-year decline in console sales, Nintendo Switch will lead the hardware market, Switch will have huge momentum in 2020. If on the one hand it is expected that overall console sales may decrease in 2020, on the other on the other hand, it suggests that Nintendo Switch should remain at the top of the console sales charts, perhaps until 2022 ".

Based on the economic indicators of 2019 and the video game forecasts of 2020, Mat Piscatella believes that Nintendo Switch is the console destined to generate the greatest number of sales between now and the next two years, and this regardless of the Christmas launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In addition to industry analyst statements, the figure of Switch success we are also given by the extraordinary interest aroused among enthusiasts by the rumors related to the new 64GB cartridges and, more recently, the creation of ports considered "impossible" at a technological level such as the Switch version of Red Dead Redemption 2.