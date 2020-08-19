Nintendo Switch 'will crush PS5 in holiday sales' analysts predict

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Based on the latest market research conducted by Ace Sec, the Japanese analyst firm estimates that Nintendo Switch Christmas sales will be vastly higher than those of PlayStation 5.

The report published by Ace Sec examines the current trend of the videogame market and the future changes that could affect them in the coming months. Based on the surveys carried out by Japanese analysts, for the fruitful commercial window of the Christmas holidays of 2020 a real one promises triumph for Nintendo Switch (is Switch Lite), and this despite the expectations nurtured by fans for the advent of nextgen consoles.

The factors that should determine the success of Nintendo's hybrid platform are different: Ace Sec cites, for example, the resumption of production of Switch after the forced pause due to the Coronavirus emergency, with the placing on the market of a sufficiently large number of consoles to cover thevery high demand.

At the conclusion of the report commissioned by companies in the sector and by various resellers of the Rising Sun, Ace Sec analysts hypothesize that by the end of the year Nintendo Switch will be able to "beat overwhelmingly" sales of PlayStation 5, at least in the Japanese domestic market. Also looking at the western market and the competition between Sony and Microsoft, and at the beginning of August the other report published by DFC Intelligence to estimate the sales of nextgen consoles in the medium to long term and suggest that PS5 will double Xbox Series X in the number of systems marketed until 2024.