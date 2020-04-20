Nintendo Switch users are reporting unauthorized access to their accounts

Share it:

Nintendo's security seems to be having some kind of gap because many users of Nintendo Switch They are turning to forums and social media to report that login attempts are occurring on their accounts.

Many messages like this you see on Twitter can be read on the social network itself or in forums such as Reddit and Resetera, so the community is asking everyone to activate two-step verification and remove any compromised information from their profiles like bank cards or PayPal accounts.

I'd also recommend everyone check their Nintendo account login history to check for suspicious activity. You can do that here: https://t.co/Qg3ZVfXnCz – Pixelpar (@pixelpar) April 19, 2020

To activate the verification in two steps and that the access to your account is not so easy, you can follow the steps indicated on the Nintendo support page. You can also check the login history to see if you have been fraudulently trying to access your account.

Players suspect that Nintendo is aware of these problems because they have recently been campaasaplanding for players to activate verification in two steps, something that had not had much impact in the past and that has been seen in several official messages in accounts from various countries.

Help protect your Nintendo Account by enabling two-factor authentication.

Go here for more details: https://t.co/4CtboIORII – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 9, 2020

It is advisable that you protect your accounts as soon as possible in order to avoid any damage that may occur, such as losing these accounts or having your payment data stolen for sale and fraudulent use.