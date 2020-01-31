Nintendo Switch: updated sales figures for first party games

After announcing that it had distributed 52.48 million Nintendo Switch worldwide, the Kyoto house also revealed i sales data (updated to December 31, 2019) of the "Million Sellers", disclosing the list of games that have sold over one million units.
As it is known, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it is by far the best-selling Switch game with nearly 23 million copies, followed by Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Pokemon Sword and Shield total in just over a month (November 16 to December 31) well 16.06 million units distributed, four of which only in Japan.
Best selling Switch games
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96 million
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 17.68 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59 million
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 16.34 million
- Sword and Shield Pokemon – 16.06 million
- Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee – 11.76 million
- Splatoon 2 – 9.82 million
- Super Mario Party – 9.12 million
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 5.85 million
- Luigi's Mansion 3 – 5.37 million
- The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening 4.19 million
- Fire Emblem Three Houses 2.58 million
- Ring Fit Adventure 2.17 million
- Astral Chain 1.03 million
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order – 1.02 million
The ranking closes with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 at 1.02 million, a slightly higher result (1.03 million) for Astral Chain which therefore marks a absolutely positive debut being a new IP. In total, 310.65 million Nintendo Switch video games have been sold since March 2017.
