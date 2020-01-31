Technology

Nintendo Switch: updated sales figures for first party games

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

After announcing that it had distributed 52.48 million Nintendo Switch worldwide, the Kyoto house also revealed i sales data (updated to December 31, 2019) of the "Million Sellers", disclosing the list of games that have sold over one million units.

As it is known, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it is by far the best-selling Switch game with nearly 23 million copies, followed by Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Pokemon Sword and Shield total in just over a month (November 16 to December 31) well 16.06 million units distributed, four of which only in Japan.

Best selling Switch games

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96 million
  2. Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 17.68 million
  3. Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59 million
  4. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 16.34 million
  5. Sword and Shield Pokemon – 16.06 million
  6. Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee – 11.76 million
  7. Splatoon 2 – 9.82 million
  8. Super Mario Party – 9.12 million
  9. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 5.85 million
  10. Luigi's Mansion 3 – 5.37 million
  11. The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening 4.19 million
  12. Fire Emblem Three Houses 2.58 million
  13. Ring Fit Adventure 2.17 million
  14. Astral Chain 1.03 million
  15. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order – 1.02 million
READ:  Fortnte 2: the John Wick skin is available again in the object shop

The ranking closes with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 at 1.02 million, a slightly higher result (1.03 million) for Astral Chain which therefore marks a absolutely positive debut being a new IP. In total, 310.65 million Nintendo Switch video games have been sold since March 2017.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.