Nintendo Switch: two new ports from Wii U arriving on the console, according to known insider

During the past fall, the leaders of the Kyoto House announced the arrival of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch.

In addition to these two productions, however, others titles already available on Nintendo Wii U they could be on their way to arrival on the current flagship console of the Great N. To support this eventuality is Emily Rogers, known video game insider particularly close to the Nintendo galaxy. From the pages of the well-known forum ResetEra, in fact, the latter published a decidedly interesting post.

Inside, Emily Rogers, in addition to implying that the first months of 2020 will see a strong focus on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, has indeed given the announcement of new versions of existing games. "I can confirm that Nintendo has (at least) two additional unannounced Wii U ports. – writes the insider – They are not too difficult to imagine because there are not many Wii U games left to port ". Consequently, possible candidates could include productions such as Pikmin 3 or The Wonderful 101. Which Wii U game would you like to see coming to Nintendo Switch?

To find out if Emily Rogers' predictions will turn out to be accurate or not, all that remains is to do wait for future Nintendo Direct. In the meantime, we report that Everyeye's editorial team has compiled a list of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2020.