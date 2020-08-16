Nintendo Switch to 62 million consoles sold: passed the NES, the focus is on 3DS and Wii

Share it:

Starting from the latest data pitted by videogame analysts and the most accredited agencies, a user of the ResetEra community draws up the ranking of the best-selling Nintendo consoles and confirms the successful overcoming of the NES by Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to the information shared by the latest reports from portals such as NPD and Famitsu, we discover that in the month of July the hybrid platform of the Kyoto house passed the milestone of 62 million copies sold globally since 2017, thus bypassing the 61.9 million NES marketed by the Japanese company from the 1980s to today.

The extraordinary success of Nintendo with the hybrid console has recently pushed the president Furukawa to declare that Switch will have a longer life cycle, a choice justified by the enormous demand registered in the most important videogame markets and, above all, by theunshakable popularity of IPs like Super Mario or Zelda, as evidenced by Animal Crossing New Horizons records.

In the coming years, Nintendo will thus try to match the success achieved by the company's past platforms such as 3DS (at 75.87 million copies sold), Game Boy Advance (81.51 million), Wii (101.63 million) o Game Boy (118.69 million between basic and Color versions), with the ill-concealed dream of overcoming the apparently unattainable record of 154.02 million Nintendo DS.