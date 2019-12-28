Nintendo Switch: the Top Ten of the best 2019 games according to Japanese users

Share it:

The 2019 of Nintendo has seen to land on Nintendo Switch a large selection of videogame productions, both exclusive and multiplatform: which were the best?

They tried to answer this question Japanese gamers. As part of an initiative organized by the Kyoto House itself and named "Nintendo Players Voice Ranking 2019", the audience of the Rising Sun was in fact able to elect their favorite game of the year which is starting at sunset. The preferences expressed have contributed to defining the following Top-Ten:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo); Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square Enix); Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix); Okami (Capcom); Cuphead (MDHR Studio); Pokémon Shield (Game Freak); Sword Pokémon (Game Freak); Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous); Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo); UNDERTALE (Hachinyon);

At the top of the ranking we find the new chapter of the exclusive strategy series Nintendo: on the pages of Everyeye we talked about it in our review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, edited by Enrico di Piramo. Silver medal for the Definitive Edition of Dragon Quest XI, with the Square Enix franchise that also conquers the third step of the podium thanks to Dragon Quest Builders 2. And what do you think, what was the game you most enjoyed on Nintendo Switch during 2019?

Looking ahead instead, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you can find a selection dedicated to the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2020.