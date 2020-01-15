Nintendo Switch: the new TV commercial is a hymn to portability … and to Super Mario Odyssey!

Share it:

At the end of the Christmas holidays and the eShop New Year's sales, Nintendo's first 2020 media campaign starts with the Switch and Super Mario Odyssey as undisputed protagonists.

There effect phrase used by Large N. to represent this new promotional campaign takes up the same concepts expressed on several occasions by Nintendo to praise theextreme portability of Switch and the playful ductility of its flagship titles, above all the cult platformer Super Mario Odyssey which turned two last October.

The spot invites us to "relax and make the most of your time for yourself, anytime, anywhere", of course in the company of our trusty hybrid console and its catalog which in 2019 received more Switch games than PS4 and Xbox One combined.

If you missed it, we propose again our in-depth analysis on the most anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive in 2020 from Animal Crossing New Horizons to Bayonetta 3, passing through the forbidden dream of seeing the highly anticipated arrive by the end of the year Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. All this, while on the net continues to depopulate the idea of ​​a user who has tried to imagine the functionality of the firmware 10.0 of Switch.