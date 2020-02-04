Nintendo Switch: the latest leaks suggest the imminent announcement of the new Direct?

Share it:

With the presentation of Nintendo's latest financial results, many were expecting the announcement of the new February Direct from the Kyoto house. Still, the rumors rebounded on the net in recent weeks seem to all lead towards the imminent reveal of the first Nintendo Direct of 2020.

In an attempt to investigate the issue, GameRant colleagues have retraced the latest rumors and noticed a common thread that seems to lead us towards the announcement shortly of a Direct dedicated to the titles coming to Switch in the first half of 2020.

The first clue that emerged on the net in January concerned GameStop and the Switch games not yet announced, with an internal document that mentioned several "SKU" titles destined to be unveiled by the Japanese company and their respective developers.

The second leak involved the well-known insider Sabi and his indications on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, as well as on the next Nintendo Direct and on the flagship video game for Switch for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The third clue collected by the community of Nintendo Switch fans is linked to the timing adopted by the Super Mario house to fix this kind of multimedia events: from 2012 to todayin fact, in every month of February a Nintendo Direct, except for 2018.