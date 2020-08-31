Nintendo Switch: the Chinese clone from 30 euros arrives!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad informs us of the launch in China of a console that incorporates the design of Nintendo’s hybrid console, using an apparently very similar name. The price? Just $ 35.

The Chinese Switch takes up some of the features of the original Swich such as hybrid nature (with the ability to work in both portable and fixed mode) and the dual blue and red neon controllers, however, the latter cannot be undocked as in the Nintendo console. The hardware used is completely unknown but the promotional material shows 2D games and scrolling fighting games on screen (Final Fight and Cadillacs & Dinosaurs can be seen), in all likelihood it will therefore be hardware based on the Android operating system and strongly devoted to emulation, like many other consoles and media players of Asian origin. So don’t expect a console capable of running technically advanced games or proprietary titles.

We do not know at the moment if Nintendo will intervene to try to block the sale, as has already happened in the past for other Android devices aesthetically inspired by Nintendo Switch. As we know, in China it is not easy to assert one’s reasons linked to the defense of intellectual property and copyrights.