Nintendo Switch: the best game deals, from Super Mario Odyssey to Animal Crossing

Amazon launches a new set of offers on Nintendo Switch games, with many titles on sale at a discounted price for a limited period and in any case while stocks last. Let's see in detail the promotion in progress.

Among the Nintendo Switch games on sale we find Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Discounts Nintendo Switch

Also noteworthy are the discounts on Pokemon Shield, Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, in addition to the latest Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. The average savings is 10 euros on the list price, in line with other Nintendo branded promotions. The discounts shown are valid only for a few days and as said until stocks are available, so if you are interested take advantage of it before the games go sold out.