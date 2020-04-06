Entertainment

Nintendo Switch stock returns to stores generating huge queues

April 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
If you were planning to buy one Nintendo Switch These days you will have realized that it is an impossible mission because there are no units anywhere. That is why when replacing stock in Japan, massive queues have started to be produced where there seems to be no fear of the coronavirus.

Photos have been circulating outside the Yodobashi Camera Umeda shopping center where units of two sought-after products such as gold have been replaced. On one lake the Ring Fit Adventure video game and on the other the Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing motifs.

As much interest as the players may have in having any of these products at home, it is tremendously irresponsible that they decided to meet in a massive way a few centimeters away when in Japan the outbreak of COVID-19 is as far from being controlled as in the rest of the planet.

We do not know exactly why the local government allows such concentrations or if measures have been taken to prevent them from happening again, but they are certainly very dangerous.

Although the activity is gradually returning to normal in Chinese factories, it is to be hoped that it will still be weeks until we can find products such as Nintendo Switch, virtual reality devices or webcams in stores, to name a few of the big absentees in tech shops right now.

