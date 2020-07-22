Nintendo Switch: Some games may be delayed due to the Coronavirus epidemic

Share it:

As you may have noticed before the start of the Nintendo Mini Direct on July 20, the Kyoto company has issued a message to warn that some launches could slip because of the Covid-19 emergency started in March and still going on all over the world.

Specifically, the company says that "Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the launch dates and other information disclosed in this video may change", without any reference to games in particular Switch autumn / winter 2020 lineup does not include Nintendo games, we do not know if this is precisely linked to the pandemic and any slowdowns in development or if it is only delays in the communication phase.

The company will hardly want to give up on one highly profitable commercial slot like that of Thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays, almost certainly at least one Nintendo blockbuster will hit the shelves between October and November, but today everything is silent.

During the Mini Direct of 20 July it was announced that Shin Megami Tensei V will arrive in 2021 exclusively on Switch, nothing has been revealed as regards any news expected for the autumn.