Nintendo Switch: Since 2020, better games thanks to the new 64GB cartridges?

According to what reported by the editorial staff of Anandtech, the leaders of Macronix, the company that supplies Nintendo with the memories used in the cartridges of the Switch games, is preparing to offer the Kyoto house the opportunity to finally make 64GB cartridges .

Macronix internal sources cited by Anandtech report receiving one "unusually high demand" of flash memories from Nintendo, thus fueling the rumors about the actual willingness of the Super Mario house to offer the public of Switch "best" games during 2020: in addition to the greater amount of space, in fact, the new Macronix flash memories should guarantee faster access to memory.

As the Anandtech authors themselves point out, however, the indiscretions from Taiwan seem not to take into account the fact that the Nintendo Switch cartridges do not use flash memories like those 3D NAND mentioned by the rumor, but those XtraROM.

In fact, the use of this technology involves the management of a cache and a more performing I / O controller, hence the use of the solution XtraROM owned by Nintendo to reduce chip purchase costs. Behind the significant increase in orders on Macronix flash memories, therefore, there may be the will of the Kyoto house not to be unprepared for the delicate relocation of production facilities from China to South East Asia which is expected to take place over the next few years.

There are also those who believe that Nintendo can use these 64GB flash memories only for the cartridges of certain exclusive video games that will see the light on Switch from 2020 onwards, such as Bayonetta 3 or Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.