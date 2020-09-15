Nintendo Switch, record in the US in August: no console had ever sold so much

While the gaming world is in full swing awaiting the arrival of next-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S), Nintendo Switch continues its march uninterrupted and sets a new record in the United States of America.

According to the NPD data just published, the Kyoto hybrid has indeed turned out the best-selling console in history during the month of August in the USA, managing to overcome the already incredible results registered by Nintendo Wii in 2008. Incidentally, Switch sales have practically doubled compared to the same period last year, and it is largely thanks to him that the revenues of the entire hardware segment increased by 37% compared to August 2019. It seems almost superfluous to us specify that Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of August 2020, putting behind both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. All while rumors continue to circulate about the launch of the Nintendo Switch Pro model for 4K …

There was no match even in the software field, where Madden NFL 21 has made a clean sweep by positioning itself in first position, ahead of UFC 4, another new entry by Electronic Arts.

TOP 20 US video games August 2020

  1. Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts (Announcements)
  2. UFC 4 Electronic Arts (Announcements)
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Activision Blizzard
  4. Ghost of Tsushima Sony
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo
  6. Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo
  7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Nintendo
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo
  9. Paper Mario: The Origami King* Nintendo
  10. Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive
  11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo
  12. The Last of Us: Part II Sony
  13. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Microsoft
  14. PGA Tour 2K21* Take 2 Interactive (Announcements)
  15. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Nintendo
  16. Super Mario Party* Nintendo
  17. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Ubisoft
  18. Super Mario Odyssey * Nintendo
  19. Final Fantasy VII: Remake Square Enix Inc
  20. Luigi’s Mansion 3* Nintendo

* Digital sales not counted.

