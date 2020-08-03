Nintendo Switch Pro with support for DLSS 2.0: an NVIDIA job announcement suggests it

Share it:

A new job announcement has appeared on the NVIDIA LinkedIn portal for a team inside the green house that will take care of the development of a latest generation Tegra chip. The chip in question will be equipped on an unspecified "game console": is this the Nintendo Switch Pro nextgen GPU?

The professional figure sought by NVIDIA, in fact, coincides with that of Senior Software Engineer of a team in charge of "to work on new generation Tegra technologies and on Artificial Intelligence technologies for game consoles and AI devices. The engineer in question will have to work on solutions for the use of Artificial Intelligence graphics technologies such as NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0".

As players who have been able to appreciate the benefits of DLSS 2.0 on Control will well know, thanks to the technique in question it is possible to increase the resolution and improve the definition through the "intelligent" reconstruction of the screen image, a solution that relies on Deep Learning NVIDIA to increase graphics performance without impacting performance excessively.

In recent months, on the other hand, the Digital Foundry collective has also addressed the question of the hypothetical use of the Nintendo Switch Pro DLSS and reported how this technology can be extremely useful to the Kyoto house for improve graphics of their nextgen games with a minimal expenditure of resources and, therefore, with greater efficiency of the future hybrid console of the Kyoto house (which would also translate, in addition, in a great benefit in terms of battery life).