Nintendo Switch Pro: the specification leak reveals the release period?

On the basis of rumors about the specifications and power of Nintendo Switch Pro, new rumors about the console's entry into production are spreading online. According to the latest leak from Taiwan, in fact, the Kyoto company would have already chosen the launch period of the new Switch model.

Based on the information collected by the insider, the Switch PRO hardware specifications would have already been finalized, thanks to the partnership signed by Nintendo with NVIDIA and the investments made by the Japanese company to find the electronic components necessary to assemble the new console.

The anonymous source therefore claims that the production of Nintendo Switch Pro should start between the summer and the autumn of 2020, with an international launch scheduled for Christmas 2020, i.e. in the same marketing period of the Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

To want to listen to the latest rumors, the new Switch model should include a custom chip and a GPU based on Volta architecture, as well as a more efficient and longer lasting battery. The computational power of such a system would not be enough to guarantee 4K support but it could allow Nintendo to offer its users a console capable of improving the definition, the framerate and, to a limited extent, the resolution of the present and future video games of Switch.