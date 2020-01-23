Nintendo Switch PRO: new rumors about console specifications and power

Share it:

After the leaks on the production and release period of Switch PRO, the rumors about the Nintendo console do not stop: in the network new rumors have emerged about the power and hardware specifications.

Following the information collected by the WCCFtech editorial team on a Taiwanese forum, an insider who claims to be part of the supply chain of the necessary components for the Nintendo Switch PRO hardware is said to be certain that the console will not adopt the new TegraX1 + chip but it will be equipped with a custom processor that the Kyoto house would have designed in collaboration with NVIDIA.

No less interesting are the rumors about the graphic part of this custom chip, with a GPU which, according to the anonymous insider, will be based on Volta architecture. If confirmed, the Switch Pro hardware specifications should not be sufficient to provide the console with the computational power needed to achieve support for the 4K resolution: it would therefore be not a new generation of consoles but a "simple" one mid-gen review of Switch.

The production of this custom processor, however, would not have started yet, as a result everything is still quite random and could be subject to changes, both as regards the hypothetical exit period than to finalize the Switch Pro specifications.