Nintendo Switch PRO and NVIDIA DLSS: Digital Foundry theories

Digital Foundry released a video trying to speculate how games would turn on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch PRO using the NVIDIA DLSS technology. An interesting discussion but based solely on theories without confirmation, as also confirmed by the famous newspaper.

According to DF technicians, Nintendo Switch PRO is unlikely to adopt solutions that can heavily disrupt hardware, this considering not only the modus operandi of the house in Kyoto but also the dual home and portable nature of the console. Based on this reasoning, Digital Foundry has hypothesized some NVIDIA technologies that could in any case help to improve the graphics rendering on a future new version of Switch, among these in particular we talk about DLSS AI upscaling, also compatible with the Tegra X1 chip that equips the SoC of the Nintendo console.

Digital Foundry tried to activate this technology on NVIDIA Shield with Nintendo Switch Game Movies, lowering some graphic settings so as to simulate the console features but with DLSS AI active. The result seems to be positive as it is able to lighten the workload on the GPU and CPU, however the tests carried out have not been able to establish whether in this way it is possible to run games at over 30 fps.

In any case it is likely that such a situation is not likely to occur in a short time, Nintendo Switch PRO will not be released in 2020, Shuntaro Furakawa he said that no new console models are expected to be released this year.