Nintendo Switch: over 60 million consoles sold, Million Sellers updated

Nintendo announced at the last meeting with the shareholders that it had sold 61.44 million Switch and Switch Lite consoles, as of June 30, 2020. 5.67 million consoles and 50.43 million games were sold in the last quarter.

The Kyoto house has not revised the sales forecasts for the current fiscal year which foresee the distribution of 19 million Switch consoles from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The list of Million Sellers, or the best-selling first party games, which sees Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in first place followed by Animal Crossing New Horizons and Super SMash Bros Ultimate, has also been updated.

Nintendo Switch best-selling games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 26.74 million

Animal Crossing New Horizons – 22.4 million

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 19.99 million

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 18.60 million

Pokemon Sword and Shield – 18.22 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06 million

Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee! – 12.20 million

Super Mario Party – 10.94 million

Splatoon 2 – 10.71 million

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 7.44 million

Nintendo also announced that Ringfit Adventure has sold 3.9 million copies, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition at 1.32 million and Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classic has exceeded 1.03 million. To date, 406.67 million video games for Switch have been sold worldwide.