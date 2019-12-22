Nintendo Switch Online under maintenance tomorrow; new firmware update on January 7?

Share it:

Nintendo reported that two maintenance operations will take place tomorrow 23 December which could compromise access to Switch online services.

Usually, the Kyoto house performs maintenance when it is night for Italian players. Tomorrow 23 December, however, operations will continue until the morning: the first phase will take place from 1:50 to 3:30, while the second it will start at 8:50 and last until 10:30. Nintendo lets you know that "during scheduled maintenance network services may not be available".

By consulting the official Nintendo maintenance page, we also noticed a clue that seems to suggest the arrival of a new Nintendo Switch firmware update. The next January 7 the Kyoto house will carry out maintenance from 5:30 to 6:30 which will make network services totally unavailable. Nintendo has not yet announced the publication of a new system update, but the page reads the operation will be necessary in view of the "Distribution of update data". The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update dates back to December 5, when version 9.1 was released which improved the stability of the system and corrected a problem related to the color of the animation of the Joy.-Con when connecting the controllers to the console.