Nintendo Switch Online: New NES and SNES games available today

Starting today Nintendo Switch Online updates with the new video games of July, three titles for SNES and NES that go to expand the classic Nintendo Switch library.

It's about Donkey Kong Country e Natsume Championship Wrestling for Super Nintendo, in addition to The Immortal for Nintendo NES. Among these, the most famous title is Donkey Kong Country, a hugely successful platformer that has helped to lengthen the life cycle of the 16-bit console, the Natsume wrestling game is also well-made, although rather niche in the West.

The Japanese Nintendo Switch Online lineup in July is on the rise Donkey Kong Country is Shin Megami Tensei for SNES in addition to Gun Dec (VICE Project Doom in the West, already available in Europe) for NES. The latest additions date back to May 2020 when Nintendo released Operation Logic Bomb, Panel de Pon and Wild Guns for Super Nintendo, along with Tecmo's Rygar for Nintendo NES. No new games were presented in June, as is known the update rate of the Nintendo Switch Online catalog is not fixed and the new publications do not follow a monthly calendar as happens for Game Pass or PlayStation Now games.