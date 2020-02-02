Nintendo Switch Online for 15 million subscribers

Share it:

Details continue to emerge from the Nintendo financial results shown during the meeting with shareholders on January 30th. Thus we discover that Nintendo Switch Online has reached altitude 15 million subscribers as of December 31, 2019, almost doubling the registered users compared to the previous year.

As of December 31, 2018 the service could count on eight million paying users, however the release of hugely successful titles such as Pokemon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros Ultimate undoubtedly did good subscriptions, which reached 15 million at the end of last year. This means that 29% of Switch owners (equal to 52.48 million users) is a subscriber to the Kyoto house online service.

Nintendo for its part said that it will continue to work to make the service more and more rich in games, services and content, so as to attract new customers and make sure that current subscribers are satisfied with what they received in exchange for their money.

Shuntaro Furakawa, president of the company, also says that the company will continue to focus on the business model linked to additional content, proposing Passes and Expansions for popular games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Fire Emblem Three Houses.