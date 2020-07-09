Nintendo Switch Online: Donkey Kong Country among the new SNES and NES games of July

Share it:

Nintendo has announced new arrivals in the Nintendo Switch Online library from July 15th. Subscribers will be able to play two Super Nintendo games and one NES game this month.

It's about Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling (both for SNES) and di The Immortal for NES. Of the three, the most famous game of the lot is undoubtedly Donkey Kong Country, a hugely successful platformer (over nine million copies sold) that has helped to extend the life cycle of the Nintendo console, allowing the Super NES to compete commercially with the then just released 32-bit platforms like PlayStation and SEGA Saturn.

The Japanese lineup it includes is partially different Donkey Kong Country is Shin Megami Tensei for SNES in addition to Gun Dec (VICE Project Doom in the West, already available in Europe) for Nintendo NES.

The latest additions to the catalog date back to May when Nintendo released Operation Logic Bomb, Panel de Pon and Wild Guns for Super Nintendo over Rygar for Nintendo NES. No new games were presented in June, as is known the update rate of the Nintendo Switch Online lineup is not fixed but random and does not follow a precise timing.