Nintendo Switch, New Year's Sale 2020: last hours to take advantage of it!

With the advent of the new year, the team of the Kyoto House has decided to offer its users a special series of discounts: the 2020 New Year Sale on Nintendo Switch has thus started.

There are several games involved in the promotion, including both first party exclusives and third party titles. The latter is however characterized by a limited duration. In particular, we point out that there is very little time left for the conclusion of this special Nintendo initiative: the discounts will remain active on Nintendo eShop only until tomorrow, Sunday 12 January. As an example, here are some of the Nintendo Switch games currently available for purchase at a reduced price:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Super Mario Party : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Age – Final Edition : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Yoshi's Crafted World : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Splatoon 2 : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Octopath Traveler : available for 35.99 euros;

: available for 35.99 euros; Mario Tennis Aces : available for 39.99 euros;

: available for 39.99 euros; Overwatch Legendary Edition: available for 27.99 euros;

Remaining on the theme of the Nintendo universe, we remind fans of the Pokémon series that Game Freak recently presented the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. The latter will grant access to two new areas that will be introduced in-game via DLC: The solitary island of the armor and The snowy lands of the crown.