Nintendo Switch Lite receives Coral color in Japan

Weeks after causing a real stir with the announcement of a special edition of Nintendo Switch with motifs of Animal Crossing: New Horizons those of Kyoto reveal another newcomer to the family.

In this image you have the three models of Nintendo Switch Lite we already know: Gray, yellow and turquoise. With them is the new Coral, a pink console that has been announced, so far, exclusively for the Japanese market. The company has not ruled on a possible distribution outside its territory.

Beyond the beautiful pink color applied to this new version there are no more details. The Nintendo Switch Lite line is maintained with very minimalist color schemes only disturbed by special editions such as the one announced next to the presentation of the console and with Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield motifs.

Reservations for this new console will open in Japan from next March 7 and will go on sale on the 20th of that same month with a price of 19,980 yen (about 170 euros).

Apparently the outbreak of Coronavirus is not affecting the production of Nintendo Switch Lite at all, something that has happened with the first version of the console. Recently, a Nintendo release was published in which users were prepared for stock problems that would affect the standard versions of the console and special editions such as the aforementioned Animal Crossing.

After months of rumors Nintendo Switch Lite ended up becoming a reality last year to go on sale on September 20 with great success thanks to its desasapland and portability. Its reduced price was possible thanks to sacrificing one of the main advantages of his older sister, the ability to connect to any television.