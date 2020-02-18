Entertainment

Nintendo Switch Lite has a new coral color

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that a new color joins the family of Nintendo Switch Lite next to the initial three. The Coral color It will be available on March 20. Of course, first in Japan.

The March 20 This new tone will come to Japan. Later on April 3 It will in the United States. At the moment there is no official word about when it will arrive in Europe (or even if it will).

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral 01

The console will be priced at 19,980 yen or $ 199, the same as any of the three previous colors: gray, turquoise and yellow. In addition, two special editions have been presented so far: the one with Pokémon Sword and Shield and the next one with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which could arrive later than expected by the coronavirus.

If you already have the console, or are thinking of being a new member of the Nintendo Switch family, don't miss the 25 best console games so far.

READ:  'Game of Thrones' box-set bluy-ray

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.