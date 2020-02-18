Nintendo Switch Lite has a new coral color

Share it:

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that a new color joins the family of Nintendo Switch Lite next to the initial three. The Coral color It will be available on March 20. Of course, first in Japan.

The March 20 This new tone will come to Japan. Later on April 3 It will in the United States. At the moment there is no official word about when it will arrive in Europe (or even if it will).

The console will be priced at 19,980 yen or $ 199, the same as any of the three previous colors: gray, turquoise and yellow. In addition, two special editions have been presented so far: the one with Pokémon Sword and Shield and the next one with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which could arrive later than expected by the coronavirus.

