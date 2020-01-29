Nintendo Switch Lite, Control, Gears 5 and DualShock 4 on offer from Mediaworld

Share it:

Mediaworld has updated the offers of the day, which will expire at 23:59 today on Wednesday 28 January. Among the promotions of the day we find the Nintendo Switch Lite, some video games and a DualShock 4.

There Nintendo Switch Lite on offer it is characterized by a special Pokémon themed screen printing, with Zaclan and Zamazeta, and can be purchased for 199.99 Euros, compared to 229.99 Euros in the price list, for a saving of 30 Euros.

In discount we also find Control for PS4, for € 39.99 e Gears 5 for Xbox One at 59.99 Euros, in this case the discount is equal to 10 Euros.

The DualShock 4 for the PlayStation 4on the other hand, in the Blue Camouflage coloring it is discounted by Mediaworld at 54.99 Euros.

Among the offers related to the videogame world we also mention the Xtreme Racing Seat racing seat, at 299.99 Euros, 80 Euros less from the manufacturer's price.

Also interesting is the promotion on the Lenovo Legion Y740-15IRHG, a 15.6-inch notebook with a 2Ghz Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 1 terabyte hard disk, 512GB SSD, 16 gigabytes of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card with 8 gigabytes of dedicated memory. Mediaworld discounts it at 2199 Euros, 300 Euros less than the 2499 Euros previously proposed.

For all gaming offers, please refer to the dedicated page.