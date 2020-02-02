Nintendo Switch: limited edition console for Animal Crossing New Horizons

Share it:

Nintendo has announced a limited edition of Nintendo Switch dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons: the custom console will be on sale from March 13 in North America and from the 20th of the same month in Europe, Australia and Japan at the price of 299.99 dollars / 35.960 yen, the cost for our continent has not been disclosed.

The custom console features one pastel coloring with Joy-Con greens and blues, matching straps and a dock decorated with the images of Tom Nook and Timmy and Tommy. In addition, the same Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite cases will also arrive in stores on the same day, you can see the images of the Limited Edition and accessories at the bottom of the news.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is therefore confirmed as one of the "Major Release" of 2020 for Nintendo Switch, the Kyoto company is focusing on the return of Animal Crossing after the good success of the last episodes of the series on 3DS, especially on the Japanese market.

What do you think of this limited edition Switch console? Will you buy it? Do you like the color combination or would you have preferred other shades? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.