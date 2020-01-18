Nintendo Switch: known insider reveals … the flavor of Chinese game cartridges!

Share it:

From the pages of his official Twitter profile, the famous game analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad tries to answer one of the most important questions of the digital entertainment industry: what does the Chinese Nintendo Switch cartridges taste like?

According to Daniel "ZhugeEX" Ahmad, the flavor of the Chinese games for Nintendo Switch, or rather, of the cartridges produced by Tencent, is "bitter exactly like that of the cartridges of the other international versions".

As rightly remembered by the Nintendo Life editorial team in reconstructing the events related to this bizarre experiment, a late 2019 report from China had indicated the governmental investigation of the chemical agent originally used for the Chinese cartridges of Switch, the denatonium benzoate, as the main responsible for the delay in the production and retail distribution of Tencent games in the Asian giant market.

In any case, already in 2017, on the occasion of the western launch of Nintendo Switch, several members of the international videogame press wanted to carry out this "sensorial test" through thetasting of cartridges of the hybrid console of the Kyoto house to discover, even in that case, that the taste of the plastic of the games (but also of the adhesive label) is not exactly the best: for some, the flavor of the Nintendo Switch cartridges seems to be similar to that of the insecticide.