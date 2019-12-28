Nintendo Switch is the "most fragile device of 2019" for a consumer association

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In drawing up the ranking of consumer products most cited by French buyers, the magazine "60 Million of Consumers" of the transalpine association of the same name indicates Nintendo Switch as the "Most Fragile Device of 2019".

According to reports from JeuxVideo colleagues, the hybrid console of the Kyoto house would have awarded this sad prize for what is called "poor build quality in essential elements such as those represented by Joy-Con and its analogs".

The magazine of the French consumer association thus reports the problems identified by Switch buyers who have been affected by Joy-Con Drifting, the malfunction that involved an indefinite number of Switch consoles with analog "dancers" which, due to the false motion input returned by the controller, they ended up negatively affecting the gaming experience.

Among those who stumbled upon Joy-Con Drifting during 2019 there were also several Chinese buyers of Switch, although in this case their protests did not involve local consumer associations but resulted in a clumsy attempt to demonization of "foreign games" performed by customer support operators of an electronics store.