Nintendo Switch is still updated, here is the 10.1.0 firmware

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the launch of the firmware 10.0.4, Nintendo publishes a new software update for Switch and Switch Lite that updates the console's operating system (or rather, the consoles) to version 10.1.0 … but what are the news?

In reality there is very little to report as the official changelog only talks about bug fixes, technical improvements and increased stability while using some unspecified apps. Nothing transcendental but in any case we advise you to update the console firmware to the latest version available, the procedure will take you only for a few minutes since it is a Minor Update without new features.

Staying at Nintendo, we report the rumors on Nintendo Direct in July, according to various insiders, the Kyoto house will reveal new titles this month through a show broadcast this week or at the latest the next. At the moment no confirmation has arrived, however some unannounced games have appeared in the GameStop price list, a situation that in the past occurred in the immediate vicinity of a Nintendo Direct.

Shigeru Miyamoto recently spoke about the success of Nintendo Switch, revealing in his opinion what are the reasons that led the console to the fame it enjoys. Do you agree?