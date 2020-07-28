Nintendo Switch: Hori unveils the Split Pad Pro controller for Pac Man's 40 years

Share it:

The Japanese social channels of Bandai Namco and the representatives of Hori, the well-known manufacturer of video game peripherals and accessories, officially announce the Split Pad Pro, a dual controller for Nintendo Switch that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Pac Man.

Building on the commercial success of the first version of the Daemon X Machina themed Split Pad Pro, Hori thus decided to pluck the strings of nostalgia for the millions of video game fans who grew up with Pac Man through this dual controller designed to replace the Joy-Con by Switch.

The form factor chosen by the historic Japanese manufacturing company is characterized by a design with more generous dimensions, a design solution that should allow greater ergonomics and better comfort in prolonged gaming sessions, both inwireless use as in portable mode with the two components hooked to the Switch main body.

The Pac Man themed Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch it will be available in Japan from November 26 at the price of 5,478 Yen, corresponding to the current exchange rate at 44.28 euros. Waiting to find out if the launch of the device will take place only in the motherland or if this dual controller will be produced and distributed also in the West, we leave you to the Bandai Namco tweet that shows the Switch pad in all its retrogaming glory.