Nintendo Switch has sold more than SNES: next goal, to exceed NES sales

As announced by the Japanese company during the last conference call with the shareholders, Nintendo Switch sold 52.48 million consoles, a result that allowed the hybrid console to exceed total SNES sales.

The 16-bit console has placed all over the world 49.10 million piecesas a result exceeded by total Switch sales made in 36 months. The hybrid console had already surpassed the sales of Wii U (just under 13.5 million), GameCube (21 million) and N64 (32 million), the next goal now is to reach Famicom / NES sales at 61.91 million pieces.

Harder (but not unlikely) overtaking against Nintendo Wii, a console capable of placing over 101 million pieces in six years, thus competing with hugely commercial platforms such as PlayStation 2, PlayStation 4, Game Boy and Nintendo DS.

According to estimates by some analysts, Nintendo Switch would have sold more than Xbox One, with the Microsoft console registering a sale just under 50 million pieces, estimate based on independent data as the Redmond house has not publicly released this data for many years now.