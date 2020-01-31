Nintendo Switch has potentially outperformed Xbox One sales for Daniel Ahmad

Share it:

According to financial analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad (known as ZhugeEx on Twitter and ResetERA), Nintendo Switch may have exceeded overall Xbox One sales, although it is difficult to have precise data in this regard and therefore it is mainly estimates.

As we know, Microsoft has not made the Xbox hardware sales data public for many years, however according to the analyst Nintendo Switch it would have surpassed Xbox One at the end of last quarter. To date, Nintendo Switch has reached 52.48 million consoles distributed since March 2017, a figure that could therefore be higher than the total sold Xbox consoles since November 2013.

Nintendo Switch is experiencing a commercial trend in the same period of time in line with that of the Nintendo DS but slightly lower than that of Wii. Nintendo Switch has been on the market for 34 months while Xbox One has been on the market for 74 months, however the Microsoft console has struggled to establish itself during the first years of life and this has also penalized long-term sales, as shown by the financial results Xbox with falling revenues for hardware and games.

In any case, we reiterate that it is only estimates and they are not there official data regarding the distributed Xbox, the latest financial analysis spoke of between 44 and 50 million consoles sold worldwide.